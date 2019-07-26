Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 16 to 22, 2019 Stranger Things comes out on top, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Good Omens at #3.

Following the release of its third season, Stranger Things continued to attract strong demand expressions for the week of July 16 to 22,2019. The series claimed the #1 spots on the Top 10 Digital Originals and Top 10 Overall TV Shows lists, earning an average of 21,029,247 expressions. Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale came in at #2 on the Digital Originals chart, followed by Good Omens at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 21,029,247 avg. demand expressions

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,831,003

3. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,776,874

4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,034,504

5. Money Heist (Netflix): 1,102,102

6. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,964,891

7. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,744,576

8. Dark (Netflix): 1,742,191

9. Veronica Mars (Crave): 1,737,083

10. Black Mirror (Netflix): 1,696,910

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 21,029,247 avg. demand expressions

2. Game Of Thrones: 4,695,405

3. The Walking Dead: 3,911,537

4. Big Little Lies: 3,635,959

5. Rick and Morty: 3,440,882

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,367,564

7. Saturday Night Live: 3,245, 491

8. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,230,472

9. Steven Universe: 3,068,754

10. Love Island (U.S.): 3,029,524

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of July 16 to 22, 2019.