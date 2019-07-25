New Metric Media to develop comedy for Bell Media
Children Ruin Everything is created by Kurt Smeaton, with Arrested Development writer Chuck Tatham (pictured) attached as executive producer.
Children Ruin Everything is created by Kurt Smeaton, with Arrested Development writer Chuck Tatham (pictured) attached as executive producer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN