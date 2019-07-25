Guest of Honour, Delphine tapped for Venice ’19

Egoyan's 16th dramatic feature will screen in competition, while director Chloe Robichaud's short is part of the festival's Orizzonti Short Films Competition.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Egoyan’s 16th dramatic feature will screen in competition, while director Chloe Robichaud’s short is part of the festival’s Orizzonti Short Films Competition.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN