Bell Media to acquire French-language network V
The deal marks Bell Media’s first move into French-language conventional TV and includes ownership of ad-supported VOD Noovo.ca.
The deal marks Bell Media’s first move into French-language conventional TV and includes ownership of ad-supported VOD Noovo.ca.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN