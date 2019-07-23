TIFF ’19: Francois Girard, Semi Chellas films to gala premiere

The movies are joined by Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour, which will bow as a North American premiere at the festival.
By Kelly Townsend
29 mins ago
unnamed (7)

