Seville International closes, execs launch new sales outfit
Former Seville heads Anick Poirier and Lorne Price have opened global licensing agent WaZabi Films under DATSIT Sphere.
Former Seville heads Anick Poirier and Lorne Price have opened global licensing agent WaZabi Films under DATSIT Sphere.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN