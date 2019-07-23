Rogers’ big magazine sale puts media revenue down for Q2
Excluding the titles it sold to St. Joseph Communications, Rogers said media revenues were flat, with strong numbers from Sportsnet.
Excluding the titles it sold to St. Joseph Communications, Rogers said media revenues were flat, with strong numbers from Sportsnet.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN