Fargo will not return to Calgary for season four
The FX series will move to Chicago for its fourth season, with Nomadic Pictures citing "creative and financial reasons" for the departure.
The FX series will move to Chicago for its fourth season, with Nomadic Pictures citing “creative and financial reasons” for the departure.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN