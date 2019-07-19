Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 9 to 15, 2019 Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Good Omens at #3.

Stranger Things (Netflix) came in at #1 on both the Digital Originals and Overall TV Shows charts, earning an average of 24,678,116 demand expressions. The week of July 9 to 15, 2019 also saw The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave) land at #2 on the Digital Originals list, followed by Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 24,678,116 avg. demand expressions

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,984,391

3. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,874,548

4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,313,690

5. Dark (Netflix): 2,028,585

6. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,950,127

7. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix): 1,777,512

8. Black Mirror (Netflix): 1,770,009

9. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,716,434

10. Designated Survivor (Netflix): 1,655,364

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 24,678,116 avg. demand expressions

2. Game Of Thrones: 4,384,133

3. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,694,669

4. Big Little Lies: 3,662,118

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,541,506

6. The Handmaid’s Tale: 2,984,391

7. Saturday Night Live: 2,942,754

8. The Walking Dead: 2,926,983

9. Good Omens: 2,874,548

10. The 100: 2,868,094

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of July 9 to 15, 2019.