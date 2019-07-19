Crew member Warren Appleby killed during special effects test

The incident occurred at a special effects facility in Toronto for the show Titans, according to the executive producers, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

The incident occurred at a special effects facility in Toronto for the show Titans, according to the executive producers, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN