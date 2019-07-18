WFF taps Angela Heck as director of industry programming
The industry veteran will oversee the festival's industry and talent programs, including its Signature Series and Content Summit.
The industry veteran will oversee the festival’s industry and talent programs, including its Signature Series and Content Summit.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN