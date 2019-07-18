WFF taps Angela Heck as director of industry programming

The industry veteran will oversee the festival's industry and talent programs, including its Signature Series and Content Summit.
By Lauren Malyk
12 mins ago

The industry veteran will oversee the festival’s industry and talent programs, including its Signature Series and Content Summit.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN