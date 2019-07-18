Netflix sees dip in U.S. subscribers in Q2, commits to remaining ad-free

Paid memberships declined in the U.S. for the first time in eight years, with the streamer discounting the notion that slow growth could be attributed to a competitive market.
By Frederick Blichert
2 hours ago
LAHQ_01 (1) Netflix

