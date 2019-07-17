Menteur crosses $1M in opening week

The Emile Gaudreault-directed comedy surpassed the million-dollar mark within five days of its July 10 release, according to distributor Les Films Seville.
By Kelly Townsend
58 mins ago
menteur-box-office

