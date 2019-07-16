Schitt’s Creek shines with four Emmy nominations

The CBC half-hour comedy was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are also up for individual acting prizes.
By Jordan Pinto
27 mins ago
Schitt's Creek from CBC Media Centre

The CBC half-hour comedy was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are also up for individual acting prizes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN