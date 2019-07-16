Crave original comedy New Eden goes to camera
Creators Evany Rosen and Kayla Lorette serve as showrunners and stars of the mockumentary series, produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.
Creators Evany Rosen and Kayla Lorette serve as showrunners and stars of the mockumentary series, produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN