Crave original comedy New Eden goes to camera

Creators Evany Rosen and Kayla Lorette serve as showrunners and stars of the mockumentary series, produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.
By Kelly Townsend
14 mins ago
new-eden-sop

Creators Evany Rosen and Kayla Lorette serve as showrunners and stars of the mockumentary series, produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN