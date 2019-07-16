Bell Media, Melbar team for David Foster: Off The Record

Director and exec producer Barry Avrich discusses how he got involved with the documentary about the 16-time Grammy Award winner and what's next for the film.
By Lauren Malyk
26 mins ago

Director and exec producer Barry Avrich discusses how he got involved with the documentary about the 16-time Grammy Award winner and what’s next for the film.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN