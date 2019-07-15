LaRue grows T.O. team as cross-border strategy comes into focus

Matt King and Andrew Ferguson discuss LaRue's L.A. outpost, its latest digi series for CBC Gem, new lines of business and adding James Milward to its board of directors.
By Jordan Pinto
13 mins ago

Matt King and Andrew Ferguson discuss LaRue’s L.A. outpost, its latest digi series for CBC Gem, new lines of business and adding James Milward to its board of directors.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN