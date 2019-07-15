Igor Drljaca feature among Eurimages funding recipients
Three Canadian coproductions have received more than $1.4 million total in funding.
Three Canadian coproductions have received more than $1.4 million total in funding.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN