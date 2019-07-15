Eagle Vision heads into production on Deco Dawson’s Diaspora
The Winnipeg-shot feature, which is voiced in 50 languages and contains no subtitles, represents a return to filmmaking for acclaimed Manitoba director Deco Dawson.
The Winnipeg-shot feature, which is voiced in 50 languages and contains no subtitles, represents a return to filmmaking for acclaimed Manitoba director Deco Dawson.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN