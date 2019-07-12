Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 2 to 8, 2019 Stranger Things takes the top spot, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Black Mirror at #3.

With the release of its third season, Stranger Things topped Parrot Analytics Digital Demand Hot Sheet for the week of July 2 to 8, 2019. The series attracted an average of 15,934,419 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Toronto-shot The Handmaid’s Tale came in at #2, followed by Black Mirror at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 15,934,419 avg. demand expressions

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 3,068,502

3. Black Mirror (Netflix): 2,354,602

4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,351,479

5. Dark (Netflix): 2,198,633

6. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,961,508

7. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix): 1,910,747

8. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 1,688,277

9. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,685,934

10. Designated Survivor (Netflix): 1,599,670

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 15,934,419 avg. demand expressions

2. Game of Thrones: 4,168,169

3. The Walking Dead: 3,504,534

4. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,465,793

5. Big Little Lies: 3,464,168

6. Saturday Night Live: 3,121,879

7. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,068,502

8. America’s Got Talent: 2,839,237

9. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: 2,833,641

10. Riverdale: 2,820,251

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of July 2 to 8, 2019.