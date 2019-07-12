France’s Newen takes majority stake in Reel One
Founder and CEO Tom Berry will continue to hold a minority stake in the Montreal-based company, which specializes in the production and licensing of scripted MOWs.
Founder and CEO Tom Berry will continue to hold a minority stake in the Montreal-based company, which specializes in the production and licensing of scripted MOWs.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN