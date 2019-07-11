Northwood Entertainment looks to ‘Thunder Bay’ for its next project

Miranda de Pencier's prodco is partnering with Canadaland to adapt its true-crime podcast examining racism, division, fear and corruption in Thunder Bay.
By Jordan Pinto
5 mins ago
1MdP formal headshot

