Bell Media goes all-out for Love Island promo

CTV is hoping it's got a new "show of the summer" on its hands and it's supporting it with a robust paid and experiential media campaign.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
2 hours ago
Love Island

CTV is hoping it’s got a new “show of the summer” on its hands and it’s supporting it with a robust paid and experiential media campaign.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN