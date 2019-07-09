Network Entertainment partners with Tyra Banks on Beauty

Exec produced by the American TV personality, the docuseries is set to hit short-form platform Quibi next year.
By Lauren Malyk
35 mins ago
shutterstock_deal

Exec produced by the American TV personality, the docuseries is set to hit short-form platform Quibi next year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN