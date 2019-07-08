DHX, CMF launch development fund for kids content

The $1.4 million DHX-CMF Kids and Family Development Program will be administered by the CMF and funded by DHX.
By Lauren Malyk
47 mins ago
funding

The $1.4 million DHX-CMF Kids and Family Development Program will be administered by the CMF and funded by DHX.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN