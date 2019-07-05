How Nelvana is diversifying its portfolio with Slime Rancher

VP of global consumer products Mellany Masterson discusses why the kids producer-distributor is making a push into the gaming world.
By Elizabeth Foster
3 hours ago
slime-rancher-03

VP of global consumer products Mellany Masterson discusses why the kids producer-distributor is making a push into the gaming world.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN