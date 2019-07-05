Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 25 to July 1, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Black Mirror at #3.
This week’s Hot Sheet saw Stranger Things (Netflix) come out on top, landing at #1 on both the Digital Originals and Overall TV Shows charts. The supernatural series, which made its season three debut yesterday (July 4), attracted an average of 5,644,914 expressions prior to its premiere. Meanwhile, the Digital Original list saw Toronto-shot The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/Bravo) claim the #2 spot, followed by Black Mirror (Netflix) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,644,914 avg. demand expressions
2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/Bravo): 3,039,048
3. Black Mirror (Netflix): 2,729,111
4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,499,580
5. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,338,979
6. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix): 2,217,613
7. Dark (Netflix): 2,091,418
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/Space): 1,981,481
9. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 1,812,403
10. Designated Survivor (Netflix): 1,774,015
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,644,914 avg. demand expressions
2. Game Of Thrones: 5,057,270
3. America’s Got Talent: 4,190,484
4. Big Little Lies: 3,226,406
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,121,468
6. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,039,048
7. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,003,799
8. Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 2,921,042
9. The Office: 2,862,188
10. The Walking Dead: 2,854,654
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of June 25 to July 1 2019.