Pablo Rodriguez vows to act swiftly after receiving final BTLR report

The Minister of Canadian Heritage said he recently spoke with the review panel chair Janet Yale to "discuss the urgency to take action."
By Jordan Pinto
39 mins ago

The Minister of Canadian Heritage said he recently spoke with the review panel chair Janet Yale to “discuss the urgency to take action.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN