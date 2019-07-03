Netflix makes U.K. production hub official

The streamer has inked a long-term lease deal with Pinewood Group-owned Shepperton Studios.
By Jordan Pinto
38 mins ago
netflix-image

The streamer has inked a long-term lease deal with Pinewood Group-owned Shepperton Studios.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN