Bell makes a move in e-sports
The vertically integrated company's ISP division is the first founding marketing partner for the Toronto-based e-sports company.
The vertically integrated company’s ISP division is the first founding marketing partner for the Toronto-based e-sports company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN