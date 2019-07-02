TVF International nabs The Daughter Tree

The doc from Toronto-based filmmaker Rama Rau recently made its world premiere at Hot Docs '19.
By Lauren Malyk
59 mins ago
the Daughter Tree

The doc from Toronto-based filmmaker Rama Rau recently made its world premiere at Hot Docs ’19.

