Deals: Wattpad, Cineflix Rights, Nelvana

Wattpad unveils its latest deal, Cineflix Rights nabs the global distribution rights to an Israel-Iran copro and Nelvana signs on to expand the Slime Rancher brand.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Slime Rancher

Wattpad unveils its latest deal, Cineflix Rights nabs the global distribution rights to an Israel-Iran copro and Nelvana signs on to expand the Slime Rancher brand.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN