TFO president and CEO Glenn O’Farrell resigns

O'Farrell will leave his post on Aug. 16 to take the CEO role at an insurance agency in Toronto.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

O’Farrell will leave his post on Aug. 16 to take the CEO role at an insurance agency in Toronto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN