Northern Ontario film, TV nets $12.8 million in coin from province

The provincial government has invested in 10 projects in total, including the fourth season of Cardinal and copro feature Like a House on Fire.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The provincial government has invested in 10 projects in total, including the fourth season of Cardinal and copro feature Like a House on Fire.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN