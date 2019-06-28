Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 18 to 24, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Black Mirror at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.
Prior to its season three debut, Stranger Things (Netflix) attracted an average of 5,237,188 demand expressions, landing the supernatural show at #1 on this week’s Top 10 Digital Originals list. Meanwhile, Black Mirror (Netflix) came in at #2 with 3,318,727 expressions, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave) at #3 with 3,243,098.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,237,188 avg. demand expressions
2. Black Mirror (Netflix): 3,318,727
3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 3,243,098
4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,727,459
5. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix): 2,522,337
6. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,178,874
7. Titans (Netflix): 2,085,170
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,030,848
9. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 1,928,787
10. Designated Survivor (Netflix): 1,914,288
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,237,188 avg. demand expressions
2. Game Of Thrones: 4,830,984
3. America’s Got Talent: 4,651,325
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,791,014
5. Black Mirror: 3,318,727
6. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,243,098
7. The Walking Dead: 3,108,898
8. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,044,775
9. The 100: 3,031,736
10. Live P.D.: 2,956,353
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of June 18 to 24, 2019.