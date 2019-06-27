The exit interview: Carole Vivier

How the outgoing Manitoba Film and Music head's vision brought the province to the world, and built a quarter-billion dollar annual industry in the process.
By Lauren Malyk
24 mins ago

How the outgoing Manitoba Film and Music head’s vision brought the province to the world, and built a quarter-billion dollar annual industry in the process.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN