Heritage response to “What We Heard” report hints at what’s next
Following the release of the long-awaited report, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said the government will require web giants to create Cancon and promote it on their platforms.
Following the release of the long-awaited report, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said the government will require web giants to create Cancon and promote it on their platforms.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN