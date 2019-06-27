Blood Quantum heads to Shudder
The horror streaming service has picked up the rights to the film in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
The horror streaming service has picked up the rights to the film in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN