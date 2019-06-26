WAM Media GRP launches scripted division

The Montreal-based prodco also announced the appointment of Misha Solomon as its director of scripted development.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

The Montreal-based prodco also announced the appointment of Misha Solomon as its director of scripted development.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN