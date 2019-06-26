Shaftesbury hires Jennifer McCann to lead kids and family division

The former 9 Story development director will oversee the prodco's growing slate of original series in the newly created role.
By Jordan Pinto
52 mins ago

The former 9 Story development director will oversee the prodco’s growing slate of original series in the newly created role.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN