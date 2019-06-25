IPF supports 12 web drama series projects
Kristal Clear, Le Killing, Avocado Toast and For Heaven's Sake were among the series selected.
Kristal Clear, Le Killing, Avocado Toast and For Heaven’s Sake were among the series selected.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN