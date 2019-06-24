Vice Quebec slashes 20 jobs

The company has no plans to squash French-language content, even amidst a global restructure that will see a 10% staff reduction.
By Kristyn Anthony
15 hours ago
Vice -v2

The company has no plans to squash French-language content, even amidst a global restructure that will see a 10% staff reduction.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,