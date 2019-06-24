In brief: Running with Violet returns for season two

Plus: CMF adds former Bell Canada and Shaw Communications execs to its board of directors and Australia's SBS Food acquires more Gusto content.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Jolene, Miranda, Samantha E1 (3)

Plus: CMF adds former Bell Canada and Shaw Communications execs to its board of directors and Australia’s SBS Food acquires more Gusto content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN