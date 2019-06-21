Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 11 to 17, 2019
Black Mirror tops the chart, followed by Stranger Things at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.
This week’s Digital Originals chart saw Black Mirror (Netflix) attract an average of 4,650,347 demand expressions, landing the drama in the #1 spot. Meanwhile, Stranger Things (Netflix) came in at #2, followed by Toronto-shot The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Black Mirror (Netflix): 4,650,347 avg. demand expressions
2. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,696,296
3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 3,503,183
4. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,964,082
5. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,835,281
6. Titans (Netflix): 2,505,248
7. Designated Survivor (Netflix): 2,171,175
8. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,082,411
9. When They See Us (Netflix): 2,070,224
10. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,057,893
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 6,761,934 avg. demand expressions
2. Black Mirror: 4,650,347
3. America’s Got Talent: 4,461,747
4. Stranger Things: 3,696,296
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,591,230
6. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,503,183
7. Saturday Night Live: 3,145,056
8. Lucifer: 2,964,082
9. The 100: 2,943,687
10. The Walking Dead: 2,926,175
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of June 11 to 17, 2019.