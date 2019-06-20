NFB hits production-spending target for Indigenous-led works
The public producer also gave a comprehensive update on a 40-project slate of Indigenous works, including titles from Michelle Latimer and Kim O'Bomsawin.
The public producer also gave a comprehensive update on a 40-project slate of Indigenous works, including titles from Michelle Latimer and Kim O’Bomsawin.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN