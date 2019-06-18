Deals: MK2|Mile End, Gusto, 9 Story

Palme d'Or winner Parasite (pictured) is headed to Canada via a distribution deal with MK2|Mile End, while Gusto expands its U.S. presence.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
Parasite

Palme d’Or winner Parasite (pictured) is headed to Canada via a distribution deal with MK2|Mile End, while Gusto expands its U.S. presence.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN