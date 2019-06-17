imagineNATIVE hires Niki Little and Naomi Johnson for senior roles

The organization also announced that Jason Ryle has been promoted to executive director.
By Kelly Townsend
4 hours ago

The organization also announced that Jason Ryle has been promoted to executive director.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN