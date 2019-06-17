Cream to revisit The Age of Samurai for Netflix, Smithsonian Canada
Simon George will showrun the docuseries on the warlords of feudal Japan, while Cream Productions' David Brady (pictured) serves as an executive producer.
Simon George will showrun the docuseries on the warlords of feudal Japan, while Cream Productions’ David Brady (pictured) serves as an executive producer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN