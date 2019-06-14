Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 4 to 10, 2019
Black Mirror takes the top spot, followed by Lucifer at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.
Season five of Black Mirror (Netflix) topped the Digital Originals chart, attracting an average of 4,542,864 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Lucifer, another Netflix Original, stayed strong, coming in at #2 on the list, followed by Toronto-shot The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Black Mirror (Netflix): 4,542,864 avg. demand expressions
2. Lucifer (Netflix): 3,576,095
3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 3,524,127
4. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 3,019,024
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,977,177
6. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave): 2,183,469
7. When They See Us (Netflix): 2,146,111
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,036,918
9. The Twilight Zone (2019, CityTV): 1,820,050
10. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium): 1,718,956
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 9,574,670 avg. demand expressions
2. America’s Got Talent: 4,574,137
3. Black Mirror: 4,542,864
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,097,411
5. Lucifer: 4,524,127
6. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,524,127
7. Jeopardy!: 3,493,104
8. Saturday Night Live: 3,423,718
9. The Big Bang Theory: 3,407,767
10. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,389,104
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of June 4 to 10, 2019.