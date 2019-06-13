Telefilm, Talent Fund lift lid on 2019/20 Talent to Watch
This year's program will support a total of 31 English- and French- language projects, made up of 28 feature films and three web formats.
This year’s program will support a total of 31 English- and French- language projects, made up of 28 feature films and three web formats.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN